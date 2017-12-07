Neighbor talks danger of Darlington County road where 3-year-old was struck, killed

South Charleston Rd where 3-year-old was struck, killed while trying to cross the street. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY (WMBF) - The death of a 3-year-old accidentally hit by a truck along South Charleston Road Wednesday night in Darlington County has people in the area concerned about the safety of the road.

"I feel so sorry for the mother and the father and the grandparents because I'm a grandparent myself," said Ernestine Russell, a neighbor along the street.

She has lived on South Charleston Road for over 40 years. Even before the toddler's death, Russell has dealt with concerns for her own grandchildren's safety.

"They have to catch the bus and they want to walk down there where the little girl got hit to catch the bus, but I put a stop to that,” she said. “They're not walking down there.”

According to Russell, log trucks and cars usually take the street as a shorter way to Florence, causing a high amount of traffic. She added that motorists usually ignore the speed limit of 45 mph.

"From 6 o clock on, it's a busy highway," Russell said.

Since the accident, Russell's concerns have only grown. She believes something needs to change to make the streets safer for her family and others in the area.

"Moving forward, I hope they slow the traffic down or either put more officers out here to maintain the traffic or something,” Russell said. “I'm hoping this won't happen again due to the fact that I have grands and great grands and they be out here playing sometimes too."

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.