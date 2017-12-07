'A good time and a good place:' Couple renews their wedding vows at North Myrtle Beach McDonald's

Gunner Beery and Mary Ann Geiger renewed their wedding vows last weekend at a North Myrtle Beach McDonald's. (Source: Jennifer Lyon, Dalton Agency)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach couple welcomed friends and family “to a good time and a good place” for their vow renewal ceremony this past weekend.

Gunner Beery and Mary Ann Geiger chose the North Myrtle Beach McDonald’s as the place to reaffirm their love for one another, more than 27 years after first saying “I do.”

According to Beery, the McDonald’s restaurant at 100 Main St., is where they go daily for breakfast and coffee. The eatery’s manager said they were welcome to host the ceremony there.

“French fries is fun and people look forward to it,” Beery said.

To make the Dec. 2 event even more unique, Beery incorporated McDonald’s slogans dating back to the 1950s, and all the way up to present day, into the vows.

Those vows were read by a close friend of the couple, who began his remarks by welcoming their friends and family "to a good time and a good place," according to Beery.

The friend then asked the two such questions as, “Gunner, do you promise to love and stay with Mary Ann, even if she runs out of Happy Meals?” and “Mary Ann, do you promise to love and stay with Gunner, even if you need a break today?”

According to a press release, the owner of the McDonald’s gave the couple a charm pendant and a tie following the ceremony.

“We are a local business committed to our customers and our community. We were happy to provide Gunner and Mary Ann with a wonderful experience, and were glad to be part of their special day,” owner Steve Harnish said in a statement.

This isn’t the first, second, third, fourth or even fifth time Gunner and Mary Ann have participated in such a ceremony. Saturday actually marked occasion No. 29.

A reaffirmation of their love has taken place at locations all over the country and the world, from Punxsutawney, Penn., on Groundhog Day, to Niagara Falls.

Then there was the place that started it all – right beside the Eiffel Tower in Paris on July 20, 1990.

Beery wears a charm bracelet filled with small trinkets that represent each place the two have traveled to renew their vows.

It’s a tradition that continued under the Golden Arches and one that doesn’t look to stop anytime soon.

“McDonald’s is fun and that what our renewals are now, is fun,” Beery said.

