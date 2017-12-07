Myrtle Beach man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Salvatore Coppola, 54, of Myrtle Beach, faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Coppola was arrested Wednesday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

If found guilty, the suspect could face up to 40 years in prison.

