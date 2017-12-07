Myrtle Beach man charged with possessing, distributing child por - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Myrtle Beach man charged with possessing, distributing child pornography

Salvatore Coppola (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Salvatore Coppola (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A Myrtle Beach man has been arrested and charged for allegedly distributing and possessing child pornography.

According to a press release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson, Salvatore Coppola, 54, of Myrtle Beach, faces three counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

Coppola was arrested Wednesday by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

If found guilty, the suspect could face up to 40 years in prison.

