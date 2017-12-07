Dashcam video captures moment SUV crashed head-on into Myrtle Beach police cruiser

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Two Myrtle Beach police officers were injured in October after an SUV crashed into their cruiser. (Source: S.C. Department of Public Safety)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Newly released dashcam video shows the moment a Myrtle Beach police cruiser was struck by an SUV driven by a man who reportedly overdosed.

The video, filmed on Oct. 26, shows the police cruiser traveling on Mr. Joe White Avenue and pulling into the turn lane to make a left-hand turn onto Nance Street. It was then that the SUV crossed the center line and struck the cruiser head-on.

When South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrived on scene, they were informed by EMS that Narcan was administered to the SUV’s driver, identified as 37-year-old Joshua Adam Gamble, of Tennessee, because he had overdosed, according to an incident report.

Gamble was eventually charged with driving under the influence and driving without a license.

The officers were treated at the hospital and later released.

