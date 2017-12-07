Grand Strand couple featured in new A&E real estate series

MURRELLS INLET, SC (WMBF) - A husband and wife who are also real estate brokers are being featured on A&E's new home television series "Vacation Rental Potential."

Radha Herring and her husband, Jay Herring, said they get calls from producers asking for potential guests on the real estate series. However, they didn't expect they'd become the guests until they were looking to buy at the perfect time.

"The market's a great fit for something like this," Radha Herring said.

Series producers called while the Herrings decided to purchase a home in the Grand Strand for extended families. They aren't occupying the home and instead plan to rent it out to vacationers.

A&E teamed up with vacation rental company HomeAway and Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. The series is an hour long, with two different couples features in the two half-hour segments. The point of the show is to find the perfect family vacation home while also maximizing its rental potential for tourists.

The Herrings are brokers at Watermark Real Estate Group in Murrells Inlet. They said the show intentionally played off their experience as brokers, to make it more interesting as buyers.

"We definitely believe in the power of using real estate as an investment vehicle, and being in a resort town, there's a ton of opportunities in the Myrtle Beach area in terms of product to choose from, be it a condo or a house," Radha Herring said. "So what was cool about this experience is we kind of flipped the script. This is the first time we were on the opposite side, as opposed to usually it's the two of us guiding our buyers in selecting the perfect vacation rental property."

As for the experience, the Herrings said there was only one cameraman and they shot the show for four days straight. They added that they were surprised at how many takes it took to get the perfect shot.

Radha Herring said they learned more about themselves as brokers while being in the buyers' position for the show.

"You have to often think about what is it that a tourist, a visitor, would want in the property," she said. "So if you were visiting the Myrtle Beach area, what type of property would you select? And oftentimes it is the properties that's updated, or the ability to quickly update. Pools are very popular with beach houses, and in some cases, if you end up buying a condominium property, having a lot of amenities."

Those who want to see which house the Herrings purchase, they can check out the episode on Saturday, Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. Their segment will air during the 11:30 a.m. half hour.

The home will be available as a vacation rental after the series premiere. While the Myrtle Beach area is featured in this episode, the show travels around the country.

