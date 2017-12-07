Adult, 1-year-old killed in Lumberton area crash that led to a Hazmat situation

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) - Emergency workers are on the scene of a deadly crash that has created a hazmat situation in the Lumberton area.

According to officials, a truck carrying chemicals and a car collided on Cold Storage Road and N.C. 72, killing two people.

A fire is burning and even though firefighters have applied foam to it, it keeps flaring up.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the driver of the commercial truck and a 1-year-old child in the second vehicle died as a result of the crash and subsequent fire.

N.C. 72 is currently closed, with a detour in place. The investigation is expected to last for several hours.

