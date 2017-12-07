FIRST ALERT: Heavy rain and cold for Friday, but no snow

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cold temperatures and periods of heavy rain will continue through early Saturday.

A non stop supply of moisture from the south and cold air from the north will keep our forecast very wet, gloomy and cold to finish up the week.

While most of the rainfall on Thursday has been on the light side, more steadier and heavier rain arrives at times later this evening and into tonight. Temperatures will drop to near 40 across the Pee Dee and into the lower 40s in the Grand Strand.

Friday is shaping up to be a very wet and cold day. Rain will fall all day Friday and will be heavy at times. The heaviest of the rain is likely during the morning commute and again during the late afternoon and evening with lighter rain likely through the middle of the day. Temperatures will once again stay on the cold side, with afternoon readings only in the lower and middle 40s.

While it will be a cold rain that falls through the day, temperatures will be too warm for any wet snow to mix in. Areas of the central and western parts of North and South Carolina may see a mix of rain and snow or wet snow and sleet at times through the day Friday.

Heavy rain will continue at times Friday night into Saturday morning. Temperatures will drop into the upper 30s Friday night, but will still remain too warm for any wet snow to mix in.

Rainfall totals are still forecast to reach 2 to 3 inches across the entire area.

The rain will finally come to an end during the mid to late morning hours of Saturday and sunshine will start to return by the afternoon. Despite the sunshine returning, cold air will keep temperatures in the middle and upper 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.