Vigil for Heather Elvis to be held on four-year anniversary of her disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The family of missing woman Heather Elvis will hold a vigil on Dec. 18, the four-year anniversary of the day she disappeared.

According to information from Debbi Elvis, the girl’s mother, the vigil will run from 5 to 8 p.m. at Peachtree Landing, the place where Heather Elvis’ car was found.

The family said the event is open to everyone, but especially those who are spending their holidays separated from a loved one.

“Whether you are separated by distance, deployment, time or death, it is the time of year we find most difficult to be apart,” a flyer for the vigil stated. “Let us choose to change our perspective and look to a future time when this will no longer be a problem.”

In the nearly four years since Elvis went missing, two suspects have been charged in connection with her disappearance.

In June 2016, a mistrial was declared in the kidnapping case of Sidney Moorer, who was reportedly having an affair with Elvis in the months preceding her disappearance.

A second trial date for the kidnapping charge has not yet been set.

In August of this year, Sidney Moorer was found guilty of obstruction of justice for impeding the investigation into Elvis’ disappearance. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

His wife, Tammy Moorer, was also charged with kidnapping. She has not yet gone to trial on the charge and a date has not been set.

Related stories:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.