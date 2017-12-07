Man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Lumber - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Man facing drug trafficking charges after traffic stop in Lumberton

By Nick Doria, Producer
Connect
Jaralyn Edmond Brown, Jr (Source: Lumberton Police Department) Jaralyn Edmond Brown, Jr (Source: Lumberton Police Department)

LUMBERTON, NC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested after police found large quantities of marijuana and ecstasy after a traffic stop, according to a press release from the Lumberton Police Department.

Police conducted a traffic stop at approximately 4:47 p.m. Monday. The driver of the vehicle, Jaralyn Edmond Brown, Jr., has been charged with trafficking ecstasy by possession, trafficking ecstasy by transportation, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, and felony possession of marijuana. 

Brown was transported to the Robeson County Detention County magistrate’s office on $25,000 secure bond.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly