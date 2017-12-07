Deputies seeking information on man suspected of burglary - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

By Nick Doria, Producer
Source: Georgetown County Sheriff's Office
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a man suspected of burglary, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect allegedly burglarized a residence and items from a vehicle on Nov. 26 at 6:30 a.m. in the area of Noahs Mill Road off of Browns Ferry, the press release states.

If you have any information regarding the identity of the suspect, contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5101 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word “GCSOTIP.”

