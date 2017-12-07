WATCH LIVE: Sen. Franken expected to make announcement on Senate floor

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon). In this Nov. 27, 2017, photo, Sen. Al Franken, D-Minn., speaks to the media on Capitol Hill in Washington.

(NBC NEWS/AP/WMBF) - Senator Al Franken is expected to make an announcement on the Senate floor at 11:45 a.m. Thursday.

Mobile users, tap here to watch live.

From the Associated Press:

Minnesota Democrat Al Franken, facing fresh allegations of sexual misconduct and vanishing support from fellow Democrats, appears on the brink of resigning from the Senate.

Franken's office said he will make an announcement at 11:45 a.m. Thursday in a speech on the Senate floor. His office tweeted Wednesday evening that he had not made "a final decision" on resigning.

But a majority of the Senate's Democrats called on the two-term lawmaker to quit after a woman emerged Wednesday morning saying he forcibly tried to kiss her in 2006. Hours later, another woman said Franken inappropriately squeezed "a handful of flesh" on her waist while posing for a photo with her in 2009. That brought the number of women alleging misconduct by Franken to at least eight.

Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.

Read more: