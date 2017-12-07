Over $800 worth of pajamas stolen from Victoria's Secret, report says

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Three people reportedly stole over $800 worth of pajamas from Victoria’s Secret Tuesday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to the Victoria’s Secret at Coastal Grand Mall just after 12:30 p.m. A witness told officers three suspects entered the store and began placing items in plastic bags before fleeing, the report says.

15 sets of pajamas, each valued at $54.50, were stolen from the store; a set of slippers worth $29.95 was also taken by the trio, police say. The total value of items stolen is $847.50.

Witnesses told police the suspects appeared to be in their early to mid-30s. One suspect is described as a black female approximately 5 feet, 5 inches tall with an average build wearing an olive green shirt. The second suspect, also a black female, is approximately 5 feet, 3 inches tall with a heavier build and shoulder length curly hair. The third suspect is described as a thin and short black male.

Mall security told police approximately 30 minutes later they saw the suspects. The male suspect was described as wearing a turquoise shirt and a black baseball hat; he fled with the stolen items northbound across Seaboard Street toward Pine Island Road, the report states. There have been no arrests made. Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

