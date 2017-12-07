Man arrested after allegedly robbing two people at gunpoint in Food Lion parking lot

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for armed robbery after allegedly robbing two people in a Food Lion parking lot Monday evening, according to Myrtle Beach Police online records.

Drake Edward Hill, 26, has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police responded to the grocery store located at 1609 Hwy 501 just before 8 p.m. A translator gave a statement to officers on behalf of the victims due to a language barrier. After exiting the store, a man approached the male victim and asked him for a cigarette. When the victim told the man no, the suspect pulled a gun from his waistband and put it to the victim’s stomach and demanded money. The translator told police the suspect then wrapped his arms around the victim’s neck while checking his pockets, records show.

According to police, the suspect then went to the passenger side of the vehicle and pointed his weapon at the female victim demanding her cell phone and wallet. After giving the suspect her wallet, identification cards and cell phone, the suspect ran towards Hwy 501 and got into what is believed to a light blue Chrysler 300.

Hill is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

