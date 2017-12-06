Police: Man robbed Darlington convenience store while armed with a knife

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Police are looking for a man who robbed a local convenience store. (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington police are looking for the man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday night while armed with a knife.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, the suspect entered the Young’s Convenience Store on North Main Street at approximately 8:13 p.m. He was allegedly armed with the knife and demanded money from the clerk.

The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, according to the DPD. He was wearing a yellow and black reflective jacket.

According to police, the clerk was not hurt during the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the DPD at (843) 398-4026.

