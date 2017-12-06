Police arrest man accused of robbing Darlington convenience stor - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Police arrest man accused of robbing Darlington convenience store while armed with a knife

Benjamin Hill (Source: Darlington Police Department) Benjamin Hill (Source: Darlington Police Department)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – Darlington police have arrested a man they say robbed a convenience store Wednesday night while armed with a knife.

Police identified the suspect as Benjamin Andrew Hill, 41. He is facing charges of armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Darlington Police Department announced late Thursday night that Hill had been arrested without incident.

According to information from the Darlington Police Department, the suspect entered the Young’s Convenience Store on North Main Street at approximately 8:13 p.m. Wednesday. He was allegedly armed with the knife and demanded money from the clerk.

