Bond reduced for suspect accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-olds

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A judge has granted a motion to reduce the bond of one of the four suspects accused of sexually assaulting two 4-year-old children at multiple Horry County locations, including a former Myrtle Beach gentlemen’s club.

The motion to reduce bond for defendant Ambrose Heavener was filed in September. According to an order from Judge Larry Hyman that was dated Nov. 16, it was reduced from $150,000 to $75,000.

Special conditions apply to the bond, such as the defendant being placed on house arrest with GPS monitoring, having no contact with the alleged victims or their caretakers and not leaving the state of South Carolina.

Online records from J. Reuben Long Detention Center indicated Heavener remained incarcerated as of Wednesday night.

Lindsey Honeycutt, Panteleimon Spirakis and Anthony Strickland were also charged in connection with the case that put Heavener in jail. They were taken into custody last March.

Arrest warrants allege that all four suspects engaged in sex acts - including intercourse - with the two victims between December 2014 and April 2015.

Jail records state Honeycutt and Strickland are both out on home detention. Spirakis remained in jail Wednesday under a $150,000 bond.

