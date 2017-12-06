Power outage in Longs area affects over 1,800 customers

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – More than 1,800 customers are without power in the Longs area Wednesday night.

According to information on Horry Electric Cooperative’s website, approximately 1,845 customers were without power as of 9:15 p.m.

The impacted area was near S.C. 90 and Old Reaves Ferry Road.

According to Horry Electric, the outage was first reported at 8:41 p.m. An estimated restoration time was not given.

Information on the cooperative's Facebook page states a power transformer at the Nixonville substation is damaged.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.