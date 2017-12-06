Coroner: Crash that killed a 3-year-old child in Darlington County deemed an accident

Darlington police have arrested a man who robbed a convenience store Wednesday night while armed with a knife.More >>
The death of a 3-year-old accidentally hit by a truck along South Charleston Road Wednesday night in Darlington County has people in the area concerned about the safety of the road.
Myrtle Beach was one of the cities across the country where people gathered outside Verizon Wireless stores to protest against the rollback of net neutrality protections.
Quavon Melik Bellamy, 22, pleaded guilty to possession of a stolen firearm and possession with intent to distribute marijuana. A district judge will impose a sentence after reviewing the presentence report.
For the first time, the Horry County Sheriff's Office is partnering with the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to take immigration enforcement one step further.
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.
