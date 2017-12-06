Coroner: Crash that killed a 3-year-old child in Darlington County deemed an accident

Authorities are on the scene after a child was struck and killed by a vehicle in Darlington County. (Source: WMBF News)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 3-year-old child was killed after getting struck by a car Wednesday evening in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

He said the collision happened on South Charleston Road near the Mechanicsville community. The child's death has been ruled an accident, according to Hardee.

Information on the South Carolina Highway Patrol’s website states a collision happened in the 200 block of South Charleston Road at 5:15 p.m.

According to SCHP Lance Cpl. Judd Jones, the child was struck by a truck as the victim was attempting to cross the street.

The collision remains under investigation.

