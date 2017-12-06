Security guard shooting is the latest in a growing crime trend for one area of Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A security guard at this Myrtle Beach condo complex shot at a car coming toward him early Wednesday morning. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Violence struck the Greens Boulevard area of Myrtle Beach early Wednesday morning.

This time, a security guard employed by the Quail Marsh Condominiums Homeowners Association shot at a car coming toward him.

While Myrtle Beach police and the State Law Enforcement Division investigate, one man was critical of Platinum Protection Security Service.

"There's a lot of traffic that comes in here that doesn't even belong in here," Jimmy said.

Another had a different view.

"There's a lot of families here, another man said. "A lot of children are always playing around, so personally, I love the neighborhood."

This shooting is just the latest incident of crime in the area.

Within a half mile of Quail Marsh, online Myrtle Beach Police Department records show eight drug offenses, eight burglaries and 25 larcenies, or thefts, have occurred in the past three months.

"I've seen prostitutes walk down the road. We've got security and you see them, and then they're gone," Jimmy said. "It's been awhile since we've had a good security company."

When WMBF News knocked on Platinum's office at the complex, there was no answer. They would later offer no comment.

The property manager of Quail Marsh didn't return calls or emails Wednesday requesting comment.

Rev. Tim McCray is an advocate against violence in the community. He called Greens Boulevard ground zero" and said it's a point of emphasis to have community policing.

If not, the violence in the area just won't improve.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.