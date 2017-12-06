Moorer's lawyer says family accused him of conspiring with State, requests to be relieved as counsel

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – Attorney Kirk Truslow has filed a motion requesting that he be relieved as Sidney Moorer’s pro bono defense counsel, stating that his relationship with Moorer has deteriorated, and Moorer’s family has accused him of conspiring with the State after Moorer was found guilty of obstruction of justice earlier this year.

A motion filed on November 30 by Truslow requests the court to relieve him as counsel for Moorer, which he has been conducting on a pro bono basis.

Truslow began representing Moorer in January 2014, when Sidney and Tammy Moorer were both arrested and charged with the murder and kidnapping of Heather Elvis, the then-20-year-old Socastee woman who went missing in December 2013. The murder charges were later dropped.

In June 2016, Truslow acted as Moorer’s attorney for his kidnapping trial. That trial ended in a hung jury after two jurors were unable to reach a guilty verdict. Subsequently, a public defender was appointed to represent Moorer, and Truslow stayed on the case as co-council, still pro bono.

In August 2017, Moorer was tried for obstruction of justice, and was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

After that trial, “the relationship between defense counsel [Truslow] and Defendant [Moorer] deteriorated,” the motion states. “Defendant and Defendant’s family members accused defense counsel of conspiring with State prosecutors in an effort to have Defendant convicted, as well as other allegations.”

Moorer’s family even contacted the trial judge with these allegations, the motion continues.

“Defense counsel submits that based upon the deterioration of the attorney client relationship, further representation by defense counsel is not possible,” the motion states.

Based on these factors, Truslow respectfully requested that he be relieved as co-counsel for Moorer.

A second kidnapping trial for Sidney Moorer has not been scheduled. A judge previously announced that trial would be held in Georgetown.

Tammy Moorer has not yet gone to trial on her kidnappingcharge and a date has not been set.

Read Truslow's full motion below:

