FIRST ALERT: Slight risk of wintry mix inland Friday night

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A slight risk of a wintry mix exists across far inland areas late Friday night and early Saturday.

A steady and cold rain will linger at times from Thursday through early Friday. Temperatures will gradually turn colder with Thursday afternoon temperatures in the middle and upper 40s dropping into the lower and middle 40s by Friday.

Another surge of colder weather will arrive Friday night and send temperatures into the middle 30s across the Pee Dee. While the cold weather moves in, lingering rain may try to mix with a little sleet and wet snow at times across far inland areas.

FORECAST MODELS:

The European forecast (EURO) model is the most aggressive with the risk of wintry weather late Friday night and early Saturday. The EURO indicates a mix of light rain, sleet and a few snow flakes for areas west of Interstate 95. With temperatures above freezing and ground temperatures very warm, no accumulations of any sleet or snow are not likely.

The GFS forecast model delays the arrival of cold air just enough to keep all of the inland areas as primarily rain with just a low risk of a wintry mix for areas just north of the North Carolina border including Scotland and Robeson Counties.

OFFICIAL FORECAST:

Based on the latest forecast data, and the current weather pattern, the First Alert Weather team is giving areas just west of Interstate 95 and areas just north of the North Carolina border a 20% chance of a light wintry mix late Friday night and early Saturday morning. This includes the cities of Hartsville, Society Hill, Bennettsville, Laurinburg and Lumberton. While a light mix may fall for a short amount of time, no accumulations or travel issues are expected. The highest risk of winter weather - 60% - lies across central and western North Carolina where some minor accumulations are possible. This include places like Greenville, Spartanburg, Charlotte, Greensboro and Raleigh.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.