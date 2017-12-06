FIRST ALERT: Cold, soaking rain continues into the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The cold, at times heavy, rain continues as we head into the weekend.

The 60s and 70s of the last two days are now just a distant memory as a steady supply of cold air will pour into the Carolinas through the weekend. Periods of rain will continue at times tonight as temperatures continue to drop.

Showers and periods of rain will be likely from time to time Thursday. Cold air will continue to flow into the Carolinas and keep temperatures in the middle and upper 40s through the afternoon.

The steadiest and heaviest batch of rain is set for late Thursday night through Friday night when occasional periods of moderate to heavy rain are likely. Rain will continue at times into Friday night and rain totals will reach to near 2 inches across most of the area with a few spots seeing as much as 3 inches. As colder weather steadily pumps into the Carolinas, temperatures will remain cold with Friday afternoon temperatures holding steady in the lower 40s.

Rain will taper off early Saturday, but cold air will continue to pour in. Even as the sun returns Saturday afternoon and evening, daytime temperatures will only reach into the 40s. Sunday will see the coldest temperatures as readings drop into the upper 20s.

