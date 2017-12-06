Darlington Police looking for man missing since Nov. 25

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man last seen on November 25 in Darlington..

Lecolron “Ron” Moses was last seen in Darlington wearing a brown shirt, beige jacket, blue jeans and white high-top sneakers, according to a news release from police.

He may be around the motels in Florence on Highway 52 and Lucas Street.

Anyone with information on Moses is asked to contact Darlington Police at 843-398-4026 or call their local law enforcement agency.

