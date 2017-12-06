5 people facing prostitution charges after undercover sting by MBPD

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Five people are facing prostitution charges after an undercover sting operation conducted by the Myrtle Beach Police Department, according to Cpt. Joey Crosby with MBPD.

All of the suspects were arrested late Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, according to online records.

Crystal Dawn Gentry, 36, Devante Dequan Grant, 25, Michelle Renee Rowan, 25, and Lindsey Barnes Delacruz, 24, have all been charged with sex/prostitution, first offense

Kaywhyne Kenyatta Seawood, 23, has been charged with loitering for the purpose of prostitution and violation of beginner’s permit, records show.

Gentry was arrested just after 2 a.m. Wednesday on the 400 block of 2nd Ave South and South Kings Hwy. Delacruz was arrested about 30 minutes before Gentry Wednesday morning on the 300 block of 7th Ave North and York Street.

Rowan was apprehended Tuesday evening at 10:30 p.m. on the 2200 block of South Ocean Blvd. Grant was also arrested Tuesday evening at 10:00 p.m. on the 400 block of 16th Ave South and South Kings Hwy.

All are being held at the Myrtle Beach Jail.

