Deputies seeking information on suspects who reportedly swindled grocery store out of $300

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two women who are suspected of swindling a Pawleys Island grocery store for $300, according to a press release from the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office.

One woman is described as being in her 40s with blond hair; the other suspect is described as being in her 20s with brown hair. A witness told deputies the suspects left the store in a red Ford Explorer.

If you recognize the suspects contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at 843-546-5102 or text a tip at 274637 and enter the word “GCSOTIP.”

