Security officer shoots at moving vehicle, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A security officer shot at a vehicle he said was driving towards him during the performance of his duty early Wednesday morning, according to a press release from MBPD.

Officers responded to Quail Marsh Apartments located at 2005 Greens Blvd at approximately 1:00 a.m. Wednesday in regards to a shooting. It was determined that a Platinum Security officer fired his weapon at a moving vehicle, the release states. The security officer stated the driver of the vehicle was driving towards him and he discharged his weapon at a tire of the vehicle.

No one was injured during the incident; SLED and MBPD are investigating.

