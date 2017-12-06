School bus involved in accident in Florence, no injuries reported

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A school bus was involved in a minor accident with no injuries in Florence Wednesday morning.

The two-vehicle accident happened at about 8 a.m. on Cherokee Road and Irby Street in Florence, Fire Marshal Chris Johnson confirmed. There were no injuries, and no one went to the hospital.

