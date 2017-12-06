Man found shot in Conway; HCPD seeking suspect wanted for attempted murder

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying an individual believed to be responsible for an attempted murder on Winter Rain Drive in Conway, according to an Horry County Police incident report.

Officers responded to a residence on Winter Rain Drive just after 4:30 p.m. Monday where they found the victim sitting in a chair with a towel around his leg; the victim had been shot in the right inner back thigh, the report says. The victim told police that he was walking down the street when the suspect began shooting at the victim. The victim ran away, however one bullet struck him.

The victim stated the suspect was in a “green Ford Pacifica” although Chrysler makes that model of vehicle. The victim ran to a neighbor’s home in a panic stating he was shot before running from the neighbor’s home. The neighbor eventually caught up with the suspect. The suspect told the neighbor that the suspect was a black male and driving a dark blue Honda.

Police spoke with several residents in the area who were outside and no one stated they knew anything, heard anything or saw anything. The victim was transported to Grand Strand Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries. Call HCPD if you have any information on this incident.

