Doctors give tips on gearing up for cold and flu season

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It's the time of year we enter the peak of cold and flu season.

Whether you're at the office or sending your kids to school, those germs can spread quickly.

But there are plenty of ways you can prevent spreading the sickness.

Illness can be caused by the change in weather; warmer days and colder nights can affect your respiratory system.

Germs can spread quickly through everyday actions, and the best way to control the germs from spreading is by being aware and considerate of those around you.

Especially with your children, take the time to explain the importance of being healthy and how something as simple as washing your hands can really make a difference.

“Make sure when you cough that you always cover your mouth do not shake people’s hands if you sneeze just be nice and considerate to others,” said Dr. Ewa Marcinkowska.

Whether it is your coworkers or your kid’s classmates, during the peak of cold and flu season those germs can spread fast.

Dr. Marcinkowska said, if you do feel sick you don't have to rush to the doctor right away, but it's important to make sure you're taking the time to rest up and don't expose your germs to those around you.

If you or your child might be getting sick, it's important to use those sick days to prevent the illness from spreading around the office or the school and if your symptoms start to get worse go see your family doctor.

“If it starts getting longer than like three days and above please see your doctor,” said Dr. Marcinkowska.

Flu shots usually start being administered in September, but you can still get yours if you haven't yet.

Also, be aware of things you're touching like key boards, gas pumps or door handles, you can never go wrong with the disinfectant wipes.

