FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures, wetter conditions on the way

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today will change drastically from start to finish. Daybreak has temperatures in the lower 60s and showers moving into the Pee Dee for the morning drive thanks to a strong cold front. Winds will be gusty at times through the morning with gusts of 30 mph possible. Rain makes it the beaches by mid-morning in the form of scattered showers.

As the cold front moves off shore through the late morning hours, colder air will begin to filter in. Morning temperatures in the lower 60s will drop into the middle and upper 50s by midday and into the lower 50s by the afternoon and evening. All the while, scattered showers will continue at times throughout a very cloudy day.

Colder weather will continue to move in Thursday and Friday as moisture streams into the Carolinas. This will set the stage for a long stretch of cold and wet weather. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the 40s with periods of steady, soaking rain at times.

We finally dry out Saturday as pure Arctic air chases the rain out. This means we get a blast of very cold temperatures Saturday and Sunday even with abundant sunshine. Some relief comes Monday as highs rebound back to the 50s.

