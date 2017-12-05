'Somebody is bound to get hit:' Testimony offers new details into death of Aynor man doused in gasoline

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tommy Benton is on trial this week for the 2014 murder of an Aynor man. (Source: WMBF News)

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial for one of the suspects charged in connection with dowsing an Aynor man with gasoline before setting the house on fire in 2014.

Tommy Benton is one of three men accused of murder, arson and burglary. A co-defendant, Douglas Thomas, testified against him Tuesday morning.

Benton was silent in the courtroom as he let his attorney, Tommy Brittain, cross examine the witnesses. For a majority of the day, except for the beginning, he showed no emotion.

Thomas stated he and the suspects went to 68-year-old Charles Bryant Smith's trailer in search of $100,000, as the victim was known to carry large amounts of money with him as he owned and rented out as many as 50 properties to tenants.

According to court testimony, it was originally an attempt to rob Smith. However, things allegedly escalated as the victim was handcuffed behind his back and beaten with a crowbar.

"When a robbery is going down and it involves somebody, somebody is bound to get hit, but what he was doing was uncalled for," Thomas said on the stand.

A robbery with a goal of $100,000 took a turn as Smith, also known as CB, refused to tell the men where the safe was that held $150,000. Ultimately, according to Thomas, he, Benton and a third suspect, Mitchel Cheatham, each walked away with about $600 each.

Horry County police presented boxes of evidence to tell the jury of 14 that Smith was burned alive.

Smith's son, Sammy, also took the stand Tuesday. The last time he saw his father was two days before he died.

One of the last things he said to him was warning him to get out of that trailer for his own health and safety.

Testimony in the case is set to resume Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.