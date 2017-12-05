Officials remove animals from large-scale commercial breeder in Florence

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

A number of animals were removed from a commercial breeder in Florence last week. (Source: Herbie Christmas)

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) - Dogs are receiving special care after they were removed from a breeder in Florence.

According to a press release, Florence County Environmental Services worked with an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics experts to remove an undisclosed number of animals from a large-scale commercial breeder on Nov. 29.

The name of the breeder is not being released at this time.

“This was an extremely large undertaking and will require a great deal of resources but it needed to be dealt with," animal cruelty consultant Michelle Reid said.

All the animals were placed at an unnamed location for evaluation, the release stated.

Some of them were transported to an emergency vet and one had to be euthanized.

Video courtesy of Michelle Reid. WARNING: It may be disturbing to some viewers.

