‘It’s only going to continue to grow:’ Business owners excited over growth near 82nd Parkway

Business is booming in the area around 82nd Parkway in the Grand Dunes. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A lot is said about development in the Superblock and downtown Myrtle Beach, as well as the growth in Carolina Forest.

However, another area of the Grand Strand is booming in its own way.

The Grande Dunes area around 82nd Parkway in Myrtle Beach is the site of new development, from housing options to restaurants and shops.

The development started with the announcement of Publix as its anchor. Starbucks and Chipotle soon followed, as well as new businesses like Blueberry’s Grill and Blush Beauty bar that chose to get their start there.

And that’s what is adding to the charm - the local and family-owned businesses that have recently opened.

Shae Clayton's family has owned Vicki Lynn Michael's Jewelers for decades.

“We've been in Myrtle Beach for over 20 years. We've recently moved to this location in June and it has been a great move for us,” Clayton said.

Rachel Brown, the co-owner of Blush Beauty Bar, saw the area’s potential and knew they had to be a part of it.

“We actually see a lot more people walking by and I feel it’s only going to continue to grow,” Brown said. “We’re excited. This is our first holiday season in here and I feel like we’ve already seen some growth in the last couple months of foot traffic coming through.”

The client base continues to grow for these local businesses as residential development in the area is also fast and furious.

“Living Dunes on 82nd, that's three or 400 homes over there,” Clayton said. “You have a couple developments across the street on 17. We're seeing a lot more traffic, high traffic area up here.”

A new restaurant, Hook and Barrel, recently opened across the street from the plaza. Brixx Wood Fired Pizza is under construction next to that.

