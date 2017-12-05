Authorities investigating death of man found in Robeson County as a homicide

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – The death of a Maxton man whose body was discovered Monday is being investigated as a homicide.

According to a press release from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a home in the 300 block of Chavan Drive in Maxton after a man called 911 to say he believed his father, Braxton Chavis Jr., had been kidnapped.

Investigators responded to the home and began looking into the reported kidnapping. Shortly before 12 p.m., the RCSO received information that a body had been found in a wooded area off Alma Road, the release stated.

The body has been identified as Braxton Chavis Jr. The exact cause of death is pending an autopsy.

No arrests have been made and the investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to call the RCSO at (910) 671-3100.

