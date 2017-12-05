Faces and Voices of Recovery to open new facility in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - There are an estimated 23 million Americans in recovery from alcohol and drug addiction. Here in the Grand Strand, there are drug arrests and overdoses almost every single day. It's no secret the nation is in the middle of an epidemic. Those in recovery now have a new place to go for support, advice, and compassion.

Faces and Voices of Recovery, or FAVOR, has been in the Grand Strand for 5 years. Their new facility in Garden City was graciously donated by a doctor who works with the organization.

Nicole Criss, a recovering addict and FAVOR manager, says she's thankful for organizations like this.

"There is no way on Earth that I ever thought that I would be where I am today," she said.

Now working towards her Master's Degree, finishing school was nearly impossible as an addict.

"I had been trying to get my associates degree for 20 years. When I got clean within 6 months I got my associates degree," she said.

Everyone that works or volunteers with FAVOR has been directly affected by addition, either having struggled themselves or they have a family member who has.

"To watch a mom who's so afraid that their child's going to die come in here with tears and they're so fearful and then for them to come in here again and say my son went to treatment," said Janice Wright Collier, who has a son in recovery herself.

Their first-hand experience helps them work with recovering addicts with compassion.

"Part of the problem of addictive families is they've been through a lot of trauma, they're all sick and there's no real communication there," said Robin Tenaglia, who has two sons and a daughter who have struggled with addiction.

"There are a lot of people who suffer from addiction who don't know any other way. They've been brought up in families that have addiction running deep. I know that I do." said Criss.

FAVOR offers different resources than anonymous programs.

"We show there are multiple pathways of recovery, that you don't just have to be in this group or that group. It may mean you need a doctor, it may mean you need to ween off your drug, it may mean you need a counselor, it may be that yoga helps you," said Tenaglia.

If you need help, you'll be welcomed into FAVOR with open arms. The new facility opens Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 p.m.Click here to find out more about Faces and Voices of Recovery in the Grand Strand.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.