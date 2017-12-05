Bond granted for one of the suspects in Ocean Boulevard shooting streamed on Facebook Live

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) - Bond was granted for one of the suspects charged in connection with the June shooting on Ocean Boulevard that was streamed on Facebook live.

Raekwon Graham was given a $100,000 surety bond Tuesday afternoon and was ordered to remain in Horry County with GPS monitoring.

Both the judge and the assistant solicitor indicated that they thought Graham could be a flight risk.

The North Carolina native still has family in that state, so defense counsel was hoping he would have bond without having to stay in Horry County.

Graham faces six counts of attempted murder.

Seven people were injured in the June 18 shooting, which brought national attention to Myrtle Beach due to it being streamed on Facebook Live.

Five suspects, including Graham, were arrested and charged in connection with the shooting.

