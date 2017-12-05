Boater headed to hospital following collision on Black River in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A boater was recovered safely and en route to the hospital after being knocked out of a boat while on the Black River Tuesday afternoon.

According to Jason Lesley, spokesperson for the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened on the river, near the Dunbar community. He said the person was hit in the head by a low-hanging limb, knocking the victim out of the boat.

Lesley added that a helicopter was headed to the scene to transport the person to a local hospital for treatment.

