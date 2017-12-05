FIRST ALERT: Falling temperatures and rain on the way Wednesday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A strong cold front will usher in much colder and wetter weather through the end of the week.

Tonight will see one last night of mild weather as temperatures only drop into the lower 60s by early Wednesday morning. Clouds will thicken overnight with overcast skies likely by early Wednesday.

Day break Wednesday will see mild temperatures in the lower 60s and showers moving into the region as a strong cold front moves through. Scattered showers are likely at times through the morning commute. Winds will be gusty at times through the morning with gusts of 30 mph likely at times.

As the cold front moves off shore through the late morning hours, colder air will begin to filter in. Morning temperatures in the lower 60s will drop into the middle and upper 50s by midday and into the lower 50s by the afternoon and evening. All the while, scattered showers will continue at times through the day.

Colder weather will continue to move in Thursday and Friday as moisture streams into the Carolinas. This will set the stage for a long stretch of cold and wet weather. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will only reach the 40s with periods of steady, soaking rain at times.

