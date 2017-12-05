Horry County police seek to return stolen mail to intended recipients

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to get pieces of stolen mail to its rightful owners.

According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, the mail was stolen throughout the county. Homes on the following streets were impacted:

29588 zip code

Applesauce Drive

Ashwood Lane

Bellmont Park Drive

Carvel Court

Memory Lane

Pearlie Lane

29576 zip code

North Waccamaw Drive

Sunfish Street

Collins Glenn

Easy Street

29579 zip code

Arezzo Way

Belle Terre Boulevard

Brookgate Drive

Viareggio Road

Volterra Way

Residents who live on one of these streets should contact Det. Kathy Thompson at (843) 915-7999.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.