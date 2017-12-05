Horry County police seek to return stolen mail to intended recip - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Horry County police seek to return stolen mail to intended recipients

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Police Department is looking to get pieces of stolen mail to its rightful owners.

According to information posted on the department’s Facebook page, the mail was stolen throughout the county. Homes on the following streets were impacted:

29588 zip code

  • Applesauce Drive
  • Ashwood Lane
  • Bellmont Park Drive
  • Carvel Court
  • Memory Lane
  • Pearlie Lane

29576 zip code

  • North Waccamaw Drive
  • Sunfish Street
  • Collins Glenn
  • Easy Street

29579 zip code

  • Arezzo Way
  • Belle Terre Boulevard
  • Brookgate Drive
  • Viareggio Road
  • Volterra Way

Residents who live on one of these streets should contact Det. Kathy Thompson at (843) 915-7999.

