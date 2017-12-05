Florence crash involving ambulance, pickup truck injures six

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Six people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after an ambulance collided with a pickup truck Tuesday morning in Florence.

According to Lance Cpl. Judd Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 10:45 a.m. The driver of the ambulance, which is part of a private company, was traveling north on S.C. 327 when the vehicle struck a southbound 2017 Ford pickup that tried to turn left onto Old Marion Highway.

Jones said the ambulance driver and a co-worker were transporting a patient at the time of the collision. All three were taken to McLeod Medical Center for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, as were the driver and two passengers in the pickup truck, he added.

According to Jones, the driver of the Ford pickup was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.

