American Airlines expands seasonal service to Dallas/Ft. Worth from MYR

A bond modification hearing for former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
A bond modification hearing for former Horry County Police detective Allen Large is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.More >>
American Airlines has expanded its seasonal nonstop service from Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an Horry County Department of Airports press release.More >>
American Airlines has expanded its seasonal nonstop service from Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an Horry County Department of Airports press release.More >>
The major weather pattern change the First Alert Weather team warned about last week, will bring a prolonged stretch of cold and at times wet weather through the middle and end of the week.More >>
The major weather pattern change the First Alert Weather team warned about last week, will bring a prolonged stretch of cold and at times wet weather through the middle and end of the week.More >>
A gun safe and $1,450 worth of items were stolen from a Myrtle Beach residence Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to a home on Ocala Street just before 1:30 p.m. in regards to a burglary.More >>
A gun safe and $1,450 worth of items were stolen from a Myrtle Beach residence Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report. Police responded to a home on Ocala Street just before 1:30 p.m. in regards to a burglary.More >>
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Nov. 28 in Robeson County, according to a press release from the St. Pauls Police Department. The incident happened in the St. Pauls area.More >>
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Nov. 28 in Robeson County, according to a press release from the St. Pauls Police Department. The incident happened in the St. Pauls area.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.More >>
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.More >>
Police are searching for a missing woman who was last seen in south Charlotte Monday afternoon and say the woman's 8-year-old daughter was with her when she disappeared.More >>
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >>
Netflix says it has written Danny Masterson out of its comedy 'The Ranch.'.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places.More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.More >>
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.More >>
A deputy said he shot the dog because it bit a neighbor then charged him. The owner videoed an altercation with an investigator who told him he had to remove the dead dog’s head.More >>