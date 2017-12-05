American Airlines expands seasonal service to Dallas/Ft. Worth from MYR

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – American Airlines has expanded its seasonal nonstop service from Dallas/Ft. Worth International Airport to Myrtle Beach International Airport, according to an Horry County Department of Airports press release.

The air service has been expanded through the summer. The seasonal air service will begin on April 7, 2018 and operate on Saturdays.

"American’s decision to expand the season it offers Dallas/Ft. Worth, TX to Myrtle Beach, SC air service is fantastic news,” said Scott Van Moppes, director of airports for Horry County. “The service offerings, from spring through summer on AA will be welcomed news to the traveling public. The Horry County Department of Airport’s team is excited for American’s continued growth at the Myrtle Beach International Airport.”

