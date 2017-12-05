House arrest, electronic monitoring lifted for former Horry County Police detective accused of misconduct in office

Allen Large, right, stands with his attorney during a court appearance on Tuesday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An Horry County judge has granted a request for former Horry County Police detective Allen Large to be released from house arrest and for all electronic monitoring to be removed.

Large was in court Tuesday for the bond modification hearing. Judge Thomas Russo added some restrictions to the lifting of the house arrest, including a 7 p.m. curfew and no contact whatsoever with the victims or their families.

Large was originally scheduled to go to trial on September 18 on six charges of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after refusing to accept a plea deal offered by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

Following the hearing, a meeting in the judge’s chambers is scheduled to determine a trial date; that meeting is not open to the public.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.