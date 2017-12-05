House arrest, electronic monitoring lifted for former Horry County Police detective accused of misconduct in office

Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial for one of the suspects charged in connection with dowsing an Aynor man with gasoline before setting the house on fire in 2014.More >>
Testimony continued Tuesday in the trial for one of the suspects charged in connection with dowsing an Aynor man with gasoline before setting the house on fire in 2014.More >>
Farmers in Florence County hope industrial hemp will replace tobacco as a staple crop in the Pee Dee region.More >>
Farmers in Florence County hope industrial hemp will replace tobacco as a staple crop in the Pee Dee region.More >>
Florence County Environmental Services worked with an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics experts to remove an undisclosed number of animals from a large-scale commercial breeder on Nov. 29.More >>
Florence County Environmental Services worked with an animal cruelty consultant and animal forensics experts to remove an undisclosed number of animals from a large-scale commercial breeder on Nov. 29.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution for a public referendum regarding a tourism development fee, or TDF.More >>
The North Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution for a public referendum regarding a tourism development fee, or TDF.More >>
A lot is said about development in the Superblock and downtown Myrtle Beach, as well as the growth in Carolina Forest. However, another area of the Grand Strand is booming in its own way.More >>
A lot is said about development in the Superblock and downtown Myrtle Beach, as well as the growth in Carolina Forest. However, another area of the Grand Strand is booming in its own way.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>