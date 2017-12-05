Report: Gun safe, $1,450 worth of items stolen from Myrtle Beach residence

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A gun safe and $1,450 worth of items were stolen from a Myrtle Beach residence Monday afternoon, according to a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report.

Police responded to a home on Ocala Street just before 1:30 p.m. in regards to a burglary. The victim stated that he exited the home from the garage at 12:30 p.m. and returned 45 minutes later; he did not make sure the doors to the residence were locked before leaving, the report says.

The victim went upstairs to his bedroom where he found his room in disarray. There was nothing damaged inside the home except the victim’s bedframe. A metal cord was wrapped around the bed frame which was then attached to a gun safe. The suspect pulled the cord away causing the bedframe to break into pieces, the report states.

The victim’s roommate arrived on scene and told police that despite nothing being damaged in his room, $1,450 of items were stolen from the residence. The victims told police they were not aware of anyone who would want to burglarize their home.

A neighbor told police that she observed three males wearing all black walk past her door around 8:00 a.m. Police say it is not known if the three males were involved in the crime; there are currently no suspects.

Call MBPD at 843-918-1300 if you have any information regarding this incident.

