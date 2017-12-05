Man arrested in shooting death of Robeson County teen

ST. PAULS, NC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Nov. 28 in Robeson County, according to a press release from the St. Pauls Police Department.

The incident happened in the St. Pauls area. According to St. Pauls Police Chief Thomas Hagens, officers responded to a shooting in the 900 block of West Broad Street, between a Burger King and a BP gas station. Zachary Mears, 17, died as a result of the shooting.

Jason O’Neil Bass has been charged with voluntary manslaughter. Bass turned himself into authorities Monday and is being held under a $20,000 secured bond, the press release states.

