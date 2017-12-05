Preparing your pipes and house before winter temperatures

The major weather pattern change the First Alert Weather team warned about last week, will bring a prolonged stretch of cold and at times wet weather through the middle and end of the week.More >>
A man has been arrested in the shooting death of a 17-year-old on Nov. 28 in Robeson County, according to a press release from the St. Pauls Police Department. The incident happened in the St. Pauls area.
It is that time of year again, winter temperatures are on the way which means frozen pipe lines. There is still time to prepare your home for the winter months, but as we get later into the week those colder temperatures will start making their way throughout Horry County.
A white shark made its presence known along the Grand Strand Monday morning.
Residents in one local neighborhood have been scared their cars were being shot at. However, the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said there's no evidence to support that. Instead, it's believed rocks are being thrown at those cars.
The country singer had just crashed his car and became belligerent to the officer on the scene in this 2012 dashcam video.
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.
The argument is the first involving gay rights since the Supreme Court ruled in 2015 that states could not prevent same-sex couples from marrying.
One child was killed and several were injured in a crash Tuesday morning involving a school bus on West Highway 196 at Ray Road in the Gum Branch area of Liberty County.
The new details of the allegation emerged as Conyers is expected to speak on a Detroit radio show Tuesday morning about his political future, according to his attorney.
The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation's most haunted places.
Medical experts warn that the upcoming flu season could be more severe because of the vaccine's ineffectiveness.
A Memphis couple is happy to have their missing dog back. However, they're less happy that the person who found him tried to negotiate double their reward offer to return him.
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.
Both the puppy and her owner are looking for a new place to live but not because of the fire.
