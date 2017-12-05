Preparing your pipes and house before winter temperatures

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – It is that time of year again. Winter temperatures are on the way which means frozen pipe lines.

There is still time to prepare your home for the winter months, but as we get later into the week those colder temperatures will start making their way throughout Horry County.

The first thing you will want to do is make sure all exposed pipes are insulated, whether that's outside or maybe in your basement where heat isn’t getting to.

Often, inexpensive foam pipe insulation is enough for moderately cold climates.

“If you have any outside showers or exposed pipes underneath the house or if you're up on stilts make sure they're insulated because those are the first freeze,” said Steve Beatty, owner of Four Star Plumbing & Air Conditioning.

This insulation has an adhesive inside of it. You just wrap it around the exposed pipes and it is a great way to protect them from the colder weather.

Plus, it is very inexpensive and can be found at almost every hardware store.

“You can even let a faucet drip, keep water moving through the system because it’s harder freeze moving water than it is standing still water,” said Beatty.

It is also very important to know where your water shut off is in case of a bust. If you are unsure a water meter shut off key could save your thousands in water damage costs.

“If it is frozen don’t leave the house or shut off before you go because when it does thaw, you may have a busted pipe,” said Beatty.

Almost everything you need can be found a local hardware store and taking the time to prepare now could save you a lot of time and money in the long run.

