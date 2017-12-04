Savannah the shark appears along Grand Strand's coast

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A white shark made its presence known along the Grand Strand Monday morning.

According to information on the OCEARCH website, Savannah pinged south of Myrtle Beach at 8:53 a.m. Monday.

The 8-foot-6, 460-pound shark was tagged on March 5 near Hilton Head Island. Since then, Savannah has traveled over almost 3,000 miles, according to OCEARCH.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.