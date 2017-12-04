North Myrtle Beach residents will decide on 1 percent local sales tax

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach voters will decide whether or not they want to pay an additional tax.

At Monday night’s meeting the North Myrtle Beach City Council passed a resolution calling for a public referendum regarding the imposition of a local option tourism development fee, according to information from the city.

The public referendum vote will take place on March 6, 2018. All of the city’s registered voters may participate, with the majority vote prevailing.

Discussion of a tourism development fee for North Myrtle Beach has been ongoing for several years, with some urging city council to impose the 1 percent local sales tax by way of a super majority vote of council, according to the results of Monday’s meeting.

However, city council preferred to put the matter up for a public referendum, leaving it to the voters to determine if they want the new tax or not.

The referendum question that a majority of voters will determine the answer to is by law worded as follows:

Must a one percent fee on the gross proceeds of sales or sales price of all amounts subject to the sales and use tax imposed pursuant to Chapter 36, Title l-2, but not the gross proceeds of the sale items subject to a maximum tax in Chapter 36, Title 12 and the gross proceeds of sales of unprepared food that lawfully may be purchased with United States Department of Agriculture food coupons, be levied in the City of North Myrtle Beach for the purpose of tourism advertisement and promotion directed at non-South Carolina residents?

