Bennettsville Intermediate students to be moved over holiday break after mold allegations

Students at Bennettsville Intermediate will be moved over the holiday break. Source: Audrey Biesk (WMBF)

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Marlboro County School Board voted Monday night to move Bennettsville Intermediate School students out of the school after parents claimed their kids were getting sick because of the conditions in the building.

The school tested negative for mold earlier this year, but parents say their kids are still getting sick. The school board voted to move the fifth graders to Clio Elementary Middle School and third and fourth graders to Marlboro County High School’s D Hall.

The students will move after the holiday break.

Students going through dual enrollment at Marlboro County High School will move to Northeastern Technical College’s Bennettsville campus, which will free up more space in the high school. That move was already planned.

Buses will provide transportation to each school for the students.

The vote was six to one in favor of moving the students. Chairwoman Lucy Parsons was the only one who voted against.

School board member Danny Driggers chose not to vote, because he said he thinks parents should have the option of choosing whether they want their kids to move to a different school.

Macky Norton also didn’t vote, because he said he heard concerns from people at the school about the timing of the move.

No decision was made on what, if anything, will be done with the building.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.