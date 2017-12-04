Bond modification hearing set for former Horry County detective accused of misconduct

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

CONWAY, SC (WMBF) – A former Horry County police detective accused of sexually assaulting crime victims will be back in court Tuesday for a bond modification hearing, according to information from the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

SCAG spokesperson Robert Kittle said the hearing will take place at 2 p.m. in Conway. Online records from the J. Reuben Long Detention Center state that Large was placed on house arrest.

Following the bond hearing, a second meeting is scheduled to determine a trial date for Large, according to Kittle.

Large was originally scheduled to go to trial on Sept. 18 on six charges of misconduct in office and five counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct after refusing to accept a plea deal offered by the S.C. Attorney General’s Office.

The trial had to be rescheduled.

A senior detective, Large worked for the Horry County Police Department from 1988 through July 31, 2015, when he was fired for sexual harassment, according to county records.

Large denies sexually assaulting anyone, though he has admitted to asking rape and domestic violence victims if they wanted to make money by participating in “catfighting,” bouts between scantily-clad or nude women that are recorded on video.

