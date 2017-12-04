Conway will not take ownership of Lake Busbee; area will return to wetlands

Since Nov. 20, there have been 14 breaking and entering incidents in the city of Myrtle Beach. During the same time frame in 2016, there were eight.More >>
Since Nov. 20, there have been 14 breaking and entering incidents in the city of Myrtle Beach. During the same time frame in 2016, there were eight.More >>
Conway leaders and Santee Cooper have agreed to allow Lake Busbee to return to wetlands.More >>
Conway leaders and Santee Cooper have agreed to allow Lake Busbee to return to wetlands.More >>
The highly anticipated and controversial International Drive is nearly completed, with a new completion date of March, 2018. International Drive has been in the works for over a decade, after voters approved the project in 2006 as a sales tax referendum. The 5.6 mile stretch of road will run between Carolina Forest and S.C. 90More >>
The highly anticipated and controversial International Drive is nearly completed, with a new completion date of March, 2018. International Drive has been in the works for over a decade, after voters approved the project in 2006 as a sales tax referendum. The 5.6 mile stretch of road will run between Carolina Forest and S.C. 90More >>
Police continue to canvas the area after a man was shot in the leg outside of Conway late Monday afternoon.More >>
Police continue to canvas the area after a man was shot in the leg outside of Conway late Monday afternoon.More >>
An industrial hemp processing and extraction facility is set to come to the Pee Dee.More >>
An industrial hemp processing and extraction facility is set to come to the Pee Dee.More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
Picture this: A man is admitted to the hospital, unconscious, with a history of serious health problems and a high blood alcohol level. He has no identification and no family with him. On his chest, he has a tattoo: "Do Not Resuscitate." What would you do? It sounds like a worst-case-scenario question from a medical ethics course, but it really happened recently at a Florida hospital. A newly published study in The New England Journal of Medicine explored the eth...More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The Onslow County Sheriff's Office and FBI have arrested 32-year-old Earl Kimrey in connection to the disappearance of 3-year-old Mariah Woods.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
The substitute teachers punished about one dozen middle school students after one student didn’t follow the rules the day before, parents say.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
Hours after UGA’s win over Auburn in the SEC Championship game in Atlanta, two players on the Georgia Bulldogs football team have been arrested.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.More >>
The Alabama Department of Corrections says two inmates escaped from St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville early Monday morning.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
One 8-year-old is dead and another child injured in Gaffney after being attacked by multiple dogs on Friday.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Officials said in a press conference Monday morning that $1.2 million worth of cocaine was seized during a traffic stop on I-75.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
Trump's plans to curtail the strict protections on the sites have angered tribes and environmentalist groups who have vowed to sue to preserve the monuments.More >>
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.More >>
The Dixie Cafe is expected to close their doors this week.More >>