Conway will not take ownership of Lake Busbee; area will return to wetlands

CONWAY – Conway leaders and Santee Cooper have agreed to allow Lake Busbee to return to wetlands.

According to a Santee Cooper press release, the Conway City Council cemented that decision on Monday with a vote against taking ownership of the industrial cooling pond that was built in the 1960s.

Lake Busbee was built to support electricity generation at Grainger Generating Station, which Santee Cooper closed in 2012, the release stated.

In planning for the plant closure and recognizing it no longer needed the cooling pond, Santee Cooper gathered Conway officials and other stakeholders in August 2012 to begin discussing alternatives to the company operating the pond.

Local stakeholders initially favored maintaining the property as a body of water, according to the release. Santee Cooper has continued pumping water into Lake Busbee, while Conway officials began exploring options for its future.

Santee Cooper offered to give Conway ownership of Lake Busbee and the pump and piping system that keeps it full.

“This decision on the future of Lake Busbee, after Santee Cooper ceased use of the former Grainger Steam Plant, is among our most difficult since my first year on council in 1992,” Conway Mayor Barbara Blain-Bellamy said in a statement. “With Santee Cooper's offer to transfer title of Busbee to the city to maintain it as a water body, the Conway City Council has weighed cost versus benefit, risk versus utility, and responsibility versus the value of the lake as a recreational amenity, time and time again. After months of reviewing reports, deliberation and receipt of public input, our decision is to forego the gift of Lake Busbee, understanding that it will return to its natural state as wetlands.”

Santee Cooper will stop pumping water into the pond this month, according to the release. Depending on rainfall and other weather conditions, it is estimated to take about three months to draw down the pond, and then the site will be prepared for planting by late 2018.

The release stated that Santee Cooper plans to plant tree seedlings that will match nearby wetlands, such as bald cypress and swamp tupelo.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.